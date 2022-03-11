Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to CHF 7.40 at UBS Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 415,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

