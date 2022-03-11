Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to CHF 7.40 at UBS Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.
Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 415,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
