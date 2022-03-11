Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.70. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 132,074 shares.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

