Credit Suisse Group Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 1,100.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $885.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 181,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

