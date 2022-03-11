Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 292,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,798. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

