Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $78,000.
USOI stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.