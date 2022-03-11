Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $78,000.

USOI stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

