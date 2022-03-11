CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Update

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRMZ opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.60.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
