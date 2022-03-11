CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Update

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRMZ opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

