CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 58,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,504 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $38.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CRH by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

