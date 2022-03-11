CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $40.46

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.46, but opened at $42.59. CRH shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 13,056 shares changing hands.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CRH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

