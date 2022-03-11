Critical Analysis: Tanzanian Gold (TRX) vs. Its Rivals

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE: TRX – Get Rating) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tanzanian Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Tanzanian Gold Competitors -56.71% -2.71% 2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tanzanian Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanzanian Gold Competitors 836 3626 3940 113 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tanzanian Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A -$4.00 million -20.37 Tanzanian Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $92.07 million -6.69

Tanzanian Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tanzanian Gold peers beat Tanzanian Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

