Critical Survey: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10% SandRidge Energy 55.10% 38.61% 22.77%

14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.97 $247.72 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 5.08 -$277.35 million $2.14 7.44

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 69.78%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.