Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $16.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,114. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.