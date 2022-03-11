Crown Price Tops $0.0373 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,606.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.00745335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00201464 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00025949 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,223,433 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

