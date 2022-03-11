Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $7.90. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,288 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

