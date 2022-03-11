Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $7.90. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,288 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.
About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryo-Cell International (CCEL)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.