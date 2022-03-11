Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 3,298 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $18,700.92.

Cryoport stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 654,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111,418 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

