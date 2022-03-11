Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cryoport worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $254,000.

CYRX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

