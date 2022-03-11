Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Volume Tops $420.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $78,320.33 and $420.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

