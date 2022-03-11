CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,957,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

