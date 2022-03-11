CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,087 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CSX worth $109,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.