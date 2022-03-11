CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Shares Down 8.8%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.