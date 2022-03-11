Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 12,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

