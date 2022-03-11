CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 8.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

