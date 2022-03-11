CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $157.52

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.52, but opened at $164.51. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $155.99, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,810,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

