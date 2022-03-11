CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $241,978.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.28 or 0.99961436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00071425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00268788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

