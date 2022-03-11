Cybin (CLXPF) versus The Competition Financial Review

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cybin to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cybin alerts:

This table compares Cybin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.29 Cybin Competitors $1.16 billion $51.13 million -21.49

Cybin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cybin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 182 709 1009 20 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,228.95%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.17%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

Summary

Cybin rivals beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.