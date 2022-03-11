Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires $4,309,772.84 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 1,197,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

