DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 8.02 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 5.82 and a 52 week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

