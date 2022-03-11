DA Davidson Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

