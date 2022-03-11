DA Davidson Weighs in on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

TBK opened at $93.41 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

