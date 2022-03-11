Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 146,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

