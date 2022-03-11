Daniel William Fisher Buys 7,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 953,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.