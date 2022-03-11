DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0301 on Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $277,089.32 and $3,161.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008765 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.