Dario Calogero Sells 50,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 221,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Kaleyra (Get Rating)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.