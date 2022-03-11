DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0013

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $880,655.49 and $633,424.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,142.99 or 0.99787765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00071960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00274443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

