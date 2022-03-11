Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Up 5.1%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 194,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,886,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.90.
Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)
