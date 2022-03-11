DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.32 million and $230.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010454 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,645,776 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

