Deere & Company (DE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE):

3/11/2022 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $425.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $417.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $412.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deere expects net income for fiscal 2022 to lie between $6.5 billion and $7 billion on improving farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to boost spending on new farm equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to upgrade old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology will make farming automated, which will drive Deere's growth in the long haul. However, higher material and labor costs will likely dent its results. The earnings estimates for first-quarter fiscal 2022 have undergone downward revisions lately.”

2/10/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $455.00.

1/24/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $395.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.