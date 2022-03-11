Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $386.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.