Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Down 3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 44,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 174,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

