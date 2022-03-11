Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00246783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00034036 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00570630 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

