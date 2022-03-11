Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

ROO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.88).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

LON:ROO opened at GBX 112.10 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.25.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($111,579.28).

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.