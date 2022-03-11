Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 296 ($3.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($90,201.13).

ROO stock opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.25.

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.