Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 296 ($3.88).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($90,201.13).
Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
