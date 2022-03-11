Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

