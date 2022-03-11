DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00292261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.67 or 0.01233381 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

