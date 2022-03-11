Dentgroup LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. 949,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.