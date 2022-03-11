Dentgroup LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.95. 689,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,780. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.82.

