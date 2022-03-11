Dentgroup LLC Buys Shares of 29,959 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.