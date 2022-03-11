Dentgroup LLC Buys Shares of 48,090 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,283,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.