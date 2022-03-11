Dentgroup LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $277.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,051. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

