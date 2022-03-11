Dentgroup LLC Invests $1.26 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.57. 204,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

