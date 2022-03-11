Dentgroup LLC Invests $2.69 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

